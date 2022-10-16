Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

CRWD opened at $145.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

