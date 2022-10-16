Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after buying an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $93.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77.

