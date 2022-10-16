Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $73.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44.

