Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,079,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

