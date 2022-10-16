Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 290,182 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,007,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of BROS opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.