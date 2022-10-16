Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 480 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.25 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

