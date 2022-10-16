Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,000 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

ICL Group stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2918 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

