Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,490,670. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.01 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -142.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.