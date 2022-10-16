Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 207 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:COO opened at $248.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

