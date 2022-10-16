Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,315,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 223,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.