Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $74,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Appian by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Stock Down 4.5 %

Appian stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

