Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $132.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

