Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

