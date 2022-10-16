Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFVI. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 37.0% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFVI opened at $9.30 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

In other CF Acquisition Corp. VI news, insider Cfac Holdings Vi, Llc bought 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,590,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

