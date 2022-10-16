Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

