Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average of $185.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

