Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 312,300 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,077,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.6% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,340,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 234.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.