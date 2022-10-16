Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.50.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.38.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Tractor Supply by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after buying an additional 54,705 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

