Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.68 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

