Traders Buy High Volume of Luminar Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 157,945 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 214% compared to the typical volume of 50,307 call options.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.87 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

