Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at National Bankshares

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.56.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$125.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Trilogy Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,412,016.32.

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.