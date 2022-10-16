Truist Financial (TFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.