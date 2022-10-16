Tullow Oil plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tullow Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.20 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.