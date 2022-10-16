Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $189,211,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.27.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.