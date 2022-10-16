United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 53.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.03.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

