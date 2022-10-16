United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.11. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

