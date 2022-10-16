UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $421.50 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

