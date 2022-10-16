V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Trading Down 0.8 %

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.95 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

