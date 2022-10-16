Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives $8.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Vacasa Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,044,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,438,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,216,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

