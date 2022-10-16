Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,420 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

