Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Varex Imaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 69.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

