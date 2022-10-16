Velas Price Down 20.4% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Velas has a total market cap of $101.46 million and $1.30 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007303 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,364,004,925 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,004,923 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

