Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

