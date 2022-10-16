Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.3 %

CBRL stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

