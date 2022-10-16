VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $34.50 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.72.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,788,000 after buying an additional 460,530 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after buying an additional 496,570 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

