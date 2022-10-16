Virtu Financial, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $21.48 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -0.01.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after purchasing an additional 543,504 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 554,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,678,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 167,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

