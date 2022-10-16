Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21,641.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.