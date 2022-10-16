VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at DA Davidson

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Insider Activity at VOXX International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

In related news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,290.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,849,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 9,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,290.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 268,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,261 in the last three months. 41.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.