VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at DA Davidson

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
VOXX International Price Performance
Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
