Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.83

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and traded as low as $35.54. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 35,386 shares.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

