Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

WBA stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.