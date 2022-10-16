Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $252.72 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,861 shares of company stock worth $551,356. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

