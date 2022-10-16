Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,360 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,360 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

