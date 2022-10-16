Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RHS stock opened at $157.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.