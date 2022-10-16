Walker Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

