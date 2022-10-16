Walker Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53.

