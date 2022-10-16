Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

