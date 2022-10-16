Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 510,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 167,197 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,511,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

B2Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

B2Gold stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

