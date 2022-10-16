Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $619,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.