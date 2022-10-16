Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $681,000 in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $12.30 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

