Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $710,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,516,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,463,000 after buying an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

